January 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has released ₹263.71 crore under Rythu Bandhu scheme on Wednesday.

The amount was credited to the accounts of 1,49,970 farmers who cover about 5.27 lakh acres.

So far, over ₹4,031.07 crore was credited to the accounts of 53 lakh farmers in the State, according to a release by Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy.