262 drunk-driving cases registered in Cyberabad commissionerate in one day

Updated - June 30, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Traffic police on Saturday booked 262 people for drunk driving. Of the 262 people, 191 were two-wheeler riders, 11 were three-wheeler riders, 56 were four-wheeler drivers and four heavy-vehicle drivers. “Twelve people were caught with blood alcohol concentrations ranging between 300 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml,” the officials said, adding that in the event of fatal accidents, drunk drivers will be prosecuted for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail along with a fine.

