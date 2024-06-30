GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

262 drunk-driving cases registered in Cyberabad commissionerate in one day

Updated - June 30, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Cyberabad Traffic police on Saturday booked 262 people for drunk driving. Of the 262 people, 191 were two-wheeler riders, 11 were three-wheeler riders, 56 were four-wheeler drivers and four heavy-vehicle drivers. “Twelve people were caught with blood alcohol concentrations ranging between 300 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml,” the officials said, adding that in the event of fatal accidents, drunk drivers will be prosecuted for ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail along with a fine.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.