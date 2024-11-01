GIFT a SubscriptionGift
26 State police personnel to get Union Home Minister’s medal

Published - November 01, 2024 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 26 police officers from the Telangana State Police have been named for ‘Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak’ (Home Minister’s Expertise Medal) for the year 2024.

A total of 463 police personnel of various State and Central organisations have been named for the award.

The Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on February 1 this year and the names of the medal winners will be announced every year on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The award aims to recognise excellent work, promote high professional standards and boost the morale of the officers in the fields of special operation, investigation, intelligence and forensic science, an official statement read.

Of the 26 officers, 22 have been named in the special operation field, while four in the domain of investigation, as per the information shared by the MHA.

The names include Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhaaskaran R., Inspectors Beesam Hari Prasad, Kampally Srinivas, Sub Inspectors (SI) Chary Rambabu, Donkala Rambabu,Somu Goutham Reddy, Ponna Santosh Kumar, Dundi Galla Rajesh and constables Kadari Hari Babu and Angela Gideon Darling Marcus for an operation on April 11-12, 2024.

Inspector Cheguri Sudershan Reddy, Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector Mohammed Mujeeb, head constables (HC) Devulapally Mohan Reddy, Pandri Ravinder and constables Devulapally Ramachandra Reddy, Madhari Nagaraju, Patlavath Rajender and Kesari Srikanth Goud were given the award for an operation on May 9, 2023.

Meanwhile, Group Commander Jaajala Raghavendar Reddy, Senior Commando HC Thippani Rakesh and Uduthanuri Mallaiah and Junior Commando HC Ganta Sai Kumar were awarded for an operation on April 6, 2024.

In the field of investigation, DSP Sathyanarayana Rayanadeppu, Inspector Sridhar Reddy Mamilla, Additional SP Dr. Sangaramsingh Ganpat Rao Patil and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sreedhar Reddy Pulimamidi were named for the award.

