26 kg marijuana seized during surprise checks at Nampally railway station

The Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from Nampally railway station during surprise checks on Sunday. The drugs were being transported to Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam by a man and a woman. The police said that they have arrested 50-year-old Karri Ramanamma, and 38-year-old Arli Govind.

However, their source from Odisha — Raju, along with their handler Guddi Bayya in Maharashtra, were still at large. “The duo were transporting drugs from Visakhapatnam to Parli, Maharashtra. They were nabbed during surprise checks on platform number 1 of Nampally railway station on Sunday noon,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.