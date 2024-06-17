ADVERTISEMENT

26 kg marijuana seized during surprise checks at Nampally railway station

Published - June 17, 2024 01:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from two people at Nampally railway station on Sunday. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from Nampally railway station during surprise checks on Sunday. The drugs were being transported to Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam by a man and a woman. The police said that they have arrested 50-year-old Karri Ramanamma, and 38-year-old Arli Govind.

However, their source from Odisha — Raju, along with their handler Guddi Bayya in Maharashtra, were still at large. “The duo were transporting drugs from Visakhapatnam to Parli, Maharashtra. They were nabbed during surprise checks on platform number 1 of Nampally railway station on Sunday noon,” said the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

