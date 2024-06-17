GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

26 kg marijuana seized during surprise checks at Nampally railway station

Published - June 17, 2024 01:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from two people at Nampally railway station on Sunday. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from two people at Nampally railway station on Sunday. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Railway police along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 26.864 kg of marijuana from Nampally railway station during surprise checks on Sunday. The drugs were being transported to Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam by a man and a woman. The police said that they have arrested 50-year-old Karri Ramanamma, and 38-year-old Arli Govind.

However, their source from Odisha — Raju, along with their handler Guddi Bayya in Maharashtra, were still at large. “The duo were transporting drugs from Visakhapatnam to Parli, Maharashtra. They were nabbed during surprise checks on platform number 1 of Nampally railway station on Sunday noon,” said the officials.

Related Stories

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.