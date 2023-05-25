ADVERTISEMENT

26 children rescued; eight traffickers arrested 

May 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The State nodal anti-human trafficking unit along with the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, in a major operation late Thursday, rescued 26 children and arrested eight traffickers at the Secunderabad Railway Station.

All the victims were identified to be in the age group of 13 and 18, and they hail from Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The children were being brought to Hyderabad in the East Coast Express via Vijayawada, for reportedly engaging them as labourers.

The eight accused persons were identified as Ramjan Molla, 19, Sekh Saidul, 27, Pintu Das, 30, Susen Tudu, 37, Priyarul Sekh, 20, SK Jakir Ali, 24, Abdul Alamin, and Surojit Santra.

The GRP booked the accused for unlawful compulsory labour under the IPC. All the children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and their safety was arranged at the Government Home for Boys, Saidabad.

