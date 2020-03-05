26 arrested for Yarkaram TRS leader’s murder

Twenty six persons, including prime accused Vadde Yellaiah, accused of involvement in the murder of Yarkaram village’s TRS leader Onteddu Venkanna last month, were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.
The former sarpanch was reportedly chased down and hacked to death in Yarkaram under Suryapet Rural police limits, in the wee hours of February 15.
According to the complaint filed by Boddu Kiran, cousin of the victim and eyewitness to the incident, “Vadde Yellaiah along with others attacked Onteduu Venkanna with sticks and knives. The attack was for political reasons and over past disputes.”
District Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran, who disclosed the details, said all the 26 persons were nabbed by its five special teams formed as part of the investigation.
