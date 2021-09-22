TS adds 258 cases to virus tally

HYDERABAD

22 September 2021 21:02 IST

Telangana logged 258 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 6,64,164. While 55,419 samples were put to test, results of 1,681 were awaited.

The new cases included 69 from Greater Hyderabad region, 25 from Karimnagar and 21 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Narayanpet, and Jayashankar-Bhupalapally.

One more COVID patient died. With this, the death toll has reached 3,908.

Of the total cases, 4,946 were active as of Wednesday evening.