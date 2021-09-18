Telangana

255 COVID-19 cases registered on Saturday

Comparatively low number of COVID-19 tests were performed for the third consecutive day.

Usually, around 70,000 to 75,000 samples are tested in a day. However, only around 50,000-60,000 samples were examined in the past two days. On Saturday, 52,244 samples were examined and 255 were found with coronavirus. Results of 1,527 are awaited.

Of the 255 new infections, 70 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 22 from Khammam, and 20 from Karimnagar. No infection was detected in five districts including Vikarabad, Nirmal, and Narayanpet.

From March 2-2020 to September 18 of this year, a total of 2.58 crore samples were examined and 6,63,281 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 5,148 were active cases, 6,54,230 have recovered, while 3,903 people have died.


