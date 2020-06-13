253 cases in a day, highest till date

HYDERABAD

13 June 2020 23:12 IST

2039 cases and 100 deaths in 13 days

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day in Telangana, was recorded on Saturday as 253 swab samples tested from Friday evening to Saturday evening were found positive for coronavirus. The total cases in the State stands at 4737. Eight more COVID-19 patients died taking the toll to 182.

Of the 253 cases, 179 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 24 from Sangareddy, 14 from Medchal, 11 from Rangareddy, four from Mahabubnagar, two each from Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Mulugu, Sircilla, Mancherial, one each from Siddipet, Khammam, Medak, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy and Jagtial districts.

On the whole, 4737 cases were recorded till date. Of them, 2203 are active cases, 2352 were discharged and 182 have died.

100 deaths in 13 days

From June 1-13, 2039 cases were recorded. In comparison, the first 2098 cases were recorded from March 2 to May 27, which is 87 days. This clearly indicates that cases are shooting up at an exponential rate. Senior officials in the Telangana Health Department said that the cases are estimated to rise further in the coming months.

The top three highest number of cases in the State till date are recorded this month. The highest of 253 on Saturday, followed by 209 on June 11, and 206 on June 6.

The number of deaths recorded too has beomce a cause for concern. Exactly 100 deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded from June 1-13. The highest till date was 14 on June 7.