₹ 25,000 fine for selling mask at ₹ 50 per piece

The District Legal Metrology Department imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 on a pharmacy shop in Peddapalli town on Monday for selling an ordinary disposable mask at ₹ 50 per piece.

Official sources said that a person went to purchase a disposable mask to protect himself from coronavirus at the Peddapalli pharmacy in the town. The pharmacist had sold one piece of the mask at ₹ 50. The customer collected the bill for the purchase and approached the officials concerned.

Following a complaint lodged by the customer, the District Legal Metrology, Civil Supplies enforcement staff raided the shop and imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 for selling mask above than the stipulated MRP.