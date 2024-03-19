25-year-old posing as RPF Sub Inspector caught after getting feted on Women’s Day in Telangana

March 19, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old woman from Nalgonda was arrested recently after she posed as a Sub Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to sources, Jadala Malavika often travelled on the Palnadu Express between Nalgonda and Secunderabad, donning the uniform of an RPF Sub Inspector.

She was even felicitated in Nalgonda on International Women’s Day recently.

The Government Railway Police, however, finally caught up with her and arrested her on Tuesday morning from platform 1 of the Nalgonda railway station. Officials said Ms. Malavika confessed to having committed the crime to “satisfy her father and relatives.”

The RPF-Nalgonda booked her under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is under way.

