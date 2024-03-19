GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

25-year-old posing as RPF Sub Inspector caught after getting feted on Women’s Day in Telangana

March 19, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old woman from Nalgonda was arrested recently after she posed as a Sub Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF). According to sources, Jadala Malavika often travelled on the Palnadu Express between Nalgonda and Secunderabad, donning the uniform of an RPF Sub Inspector.

She was even felicitated in Nalgonda on International Women’s Day recently.

The Government Railway Police, however, finally caught up with her and arrested her on Tuesday morning from platform 1 of the Nalgonda railway station. Officials said Ms. Malavika confessed to having committed the crime to “satisfy her father and relatives.”

The RPF-Nalgonda booked her under sections 170 (Personating a public servant), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is under way.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.