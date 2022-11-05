25 students taken ill after breakfast at school in Narayankhed

More than two dozen students fell ill and complained about stomach pain and vomiting at a school in Narayankhed

R. Avadhani HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 13:24 IST

Image for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a shocking incident, 25 students fell ill after breakfast and some of them were admitted in hospital and are undergoing treatment. The incident took place at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district on Saturday.

According to sources, more than two dozen students fell ill and complained about stomach pain and vomiting at Kasturba Gandhi Residential School after having breakfast. Some of them were admitted and undergoing treatment.

It was stated that pressed rice was damaged and with that tiffin was prepared. Officials rushed to the hospital and supervising the treatment.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Gayatri Devi confirmed about food poisoning stating that medical team was rushed to hospital.

