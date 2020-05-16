25 migrant workers injured as lorry skids off Nirmal bypass road

ADILABAD

16 May 2020 23:44 IST

Migrants were on their way to Gorakhpur

A lorry carrying migrant workers skid off the margins of the NH-44 Nirmal bypass road and fell sideways about one km from the Kondapur highway junction in Nirmal district in the small hours of Saturday resulting in injuries to 25 of them. Two of the injured were shifted to Hyderabad as they received serious injuries while others were being treated for bone fractures at the Nirmal government hospital, according to Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju.

The SP told reporters that the lorry carrying about 70 migrant workers from Hyderabad who were bound for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. They had boarded the lorry somewhere near Medchal in Hyderabad the previous night.

It is assumed that the driver lost control of the vehicle as he fell asleep at the wheel. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

Police received an alert about the accident over the 100 emergency number and immediately rushed to the spot. Officials from Nirmal Rural police station and others reached the accident spot before losing any time and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Mr. Raju himself was at the spot and later at the hospital supervising rescue operation and treatment of the injured persons. “The accident took place between 4 am and 4.30 am on the highway but no fatality has been reported,” he asserted.

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy also visited the accident spot and hospital interacted with the injured workers and others. He asked officials to make alternative arrangements for those workers who could travel, to reach Gorakhpur.