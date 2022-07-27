₹25 lakh worth cigarettes seized at RGIA

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 05:15 IST

Customs officials have arrested five passengers who arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and seized from them several cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes.

Officials said the passengers arrived from Dubai and Sharjah. The recovered cigarettes were estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh. An investigation was opened.