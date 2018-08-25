2.5 lakh from Karimnagar to attend TRS rally

more-in

Minister for Finance and Civil Supplies Eatala Rajender has said that they would be mobilizing over 2.5 lakh people for the TRS (Pragathi Nivedhana) rally at Kangarkalan near Ibrahimpatnam on September 2.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said that they had they would be deploying 1250 RTC buses, 150 private buses, 1400 school and college buses and several cars for the mobilization of the public from the undivided Karimnagar district. He said that they had appointed incharges for the mobilization of the public for all the 13 Assembly segments in the district.

As the meeting would be conducted at 4 p.m., he advised the people to start by 9 a.m. from Karimnagar district so as to reach the venue on time because of six hours travel time. He said that they were making all arrangements for the people visiting the TRS meeting by providing food and water in their respective buses.

He said that the TRS has history of conducting several meetings and appealed to the people to attend the meeting and return safely to their respective villages without any untoward incidents. ZP chairperson Tula Uma, legislators Rasamayi Balakishan and B Shobha, MLC T. Bhanu Prasad Rao and others were present.