₹ 25 lakh ex-gratia to deceased doctor’s family

Telangana government has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹25 lakh to the family members of late Dr G Naresh Kumar, a medical officer with the government, who died of COVID-19 and on August 7. This is the first time that the government is paying ex-gratia to a healthcare professional who died of COVID-19.
Dr Kumar, who served in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, headed the Manuguru based quarantine centre. He succumbed to the infectious disease after battling it for over a week at hospitals in Hyderabad. His colleagues, government doctors and others across the State had demanded ex-gratia to him and other healthcare professionals who died of COVID.
On September 1, Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced that the State government would pay ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to healthcare professionals who died of COVID.This will be in addition to the ₹50 lakh insurance benefits offered by the Centre.
Principal secretary of the State Health department Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi on Friday sent a communication to Commissioner of the Health and Family Welfare section Vakati Karuna to pay ₹25 lakhs ex-gratia to family members of late Dr Kumar. Earlier, the State government had announced a gazetted job to Dr Kumar’s wife G Pavani.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath