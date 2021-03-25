Telangana

25 kg gold hidden in SUV seized

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zone, seized 25 kg gold being smuggled to Chennai via NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) at Pantangi toll plaza here on Wednesday.

The DRI released photographs of the seizure that showed 25 gold bars, each marked with a serial number, its weight and foreign origin.

The gold bars worth around ₹11.5 crore wrapped in brown tape were hidden in the dashboard of an SUV, which reportedly headed to Chennai for the delivery of the consignment.

The vehicle with an Assam registration number had travelled more than 2,500 km from Guwahati.

Since the vehicle occupants could not produce any related documents, officials arrested the three persons and booked them under applicable provisions of Customs Act. They were remanded to judicial custody.

