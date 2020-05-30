25 gelatin sticks seized, three nabbed

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

30 May 2020 23:03 IST

An area domination operation by the police along with the CRPF men in Chintaguppa forest area in Charla mandal resulted in the seizure of a consignment of gelatin sticks on Saturday morning.

A joint squad of Charla police and CRPF personnel reportedly nabbed three persons moving under suspicious circumstances in the forest area in the early hours of the day. The squad seized a gunny bag containing 25 gelatin sticks from their possession, police said.

The police identified one of them as a member of the CPI (Maoist)’s Revolutionary People’s Committee and another a “courier”, both hailing from Kurnapalli village of Charla mandal.

Advertising

Advertising