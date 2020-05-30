Telangana

25 gelatin sticks seized, three nabbed

An area domination operation by the police along with the CRPF men in Chintaguppa forest area in Charla mandal resulted in the seizure of a consignment of gelatin sticks on Saturday morning.

A joint squad of Charla police and CRPF personnel reportedly nabbed three persons moving under suspicious circumstances in the forest area in the early hours of the day. The squad seized a gunny bag containing 25 gelatin sticks from their possession, police said.

The police identified one of them as a member of the CPI (Maoist)’s Revolutionary People’s Committee and another a “courier”, both hailing from Kurnapalli village of Charla mandal.

