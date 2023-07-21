25 Dy. SPs get new postings 

July 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday passed orders for transfer and new postings of 25 Dy. Superintendents of Police (Civil) in three police commissionerates in the city.

The officers in the rank of Dy. SP were assigned positions of Assistant Commissioners of Police, in Civil and Traffic vacancies.

As per the order, the new ACPs are K. Shivaram Reddy (Yadadri), K. Venkataiah (Traffic – Kukatpally), K. Chandrasekhar Reddy (Traffic - Shamshabad), Kandula Ravi Kumar (Gandhinagar), N.B. Ratnam (Traffic-II Central), N. Pravinder Rao (Traffic-Maheshwaram), Y. Venkateshwar Rao (SR Nagar), Y. Narismha Reddy (Secunderabad Rural), G. Ramesh (Chatrinaka), D. Venkanna Naik (Saidabad), K. Manoj Kumar (Chandrayangutta), K. Purnachander (Secretariat Security), Haseebullah (EOW, Cyberabad).

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers P. Balarami Reddy, S. Raghunath, B. Yadagiri Swamy, S. Madan Mohan Reddy, V. Sampath, G. Venkateshwarlu, K. Ravinder Reddy, among others, are Dy. SPs in the CID wing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.