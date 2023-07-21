ADVERTISEMENT

25 Dy. SPs get new postings 

July 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday passed orders for transfer and new postings of 25 Dy. Superintendents of Police (Civil) in three police commissionerates in the city.

The officers in the rank of Dy. SP were assigned positions of Assistant Commissioners of Police, in Civil and Traffic vacancies.

As per the order, the new ACPs are K. Shivaram Reddy (Yadadri), K. Venkataiah (Traffic – Kukatpally), K. Chandrasekhar Reddy (Traffic - Shamshabad), Kandula Ravi Kumar (Gandhinagar), N.B. Ratnam (Traffic-II Central), N. Pravinder Rao (Traffic-Maheshwaram), Y. Venkateshwar Rao (SR Nagar), Y. Narismha Reddy (Secunderabad Rural), G. Ramesh (Chatrinaka), D. Venkanna Naik (Saidabad), K. Manoj Kumar (Chandrayangutta), K. Purnachander (Secretariat Security), Haseebullah (EOW, Cyberabad).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers P. Balarami Reddy, S. Raghunath, B. Yadagiri Swamy, S. Madan Mohan Reddy, V. Sampath, G. Venkateshwarlu, K. Ravinder Reddy, among others, are Dy. SPs in the CID wing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US