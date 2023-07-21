25 Dy. SPs get new postings 

July 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday passed orders for transfer and new postings of 25 Dy. Superintendents of Police (Civil) in three police commissionerates in the city.

The officers in the rank of Dy. SP were assigned positions of Assistant Commissioners of Police, in Civil and Traffic vacancies.

As per the order, the new ACPs are K. Shivaram Reddy (Yadadri), K. Venkataiah (Traffic – Kukatpally), K. Chandrasekhar Reddy (Traffic - Shamshabad), Kandula Ravi Kumar (Gandhinagar), N.B. Ratnam (Traffic-II Central), N. Pravinder Rao (Traffic-Maheshwaram), Y. Venkateshwar Rao (SR Nagar), Y. Narismha Reddy (Secunderabad Rural), G. Ramesh (Chatrinaka), D. Venkanna Naik (Saidabad), K. Manoj Kumar (Chandrayangutta), K. Purnachander (Secretariat Security), Haseebullah (EOW, Cyberabad).

Officers P. Balarami Reddy, S. Raghunath, B. Yadagiri Swamy, S. Madan Mohan Reddy, V. Sampath, G. Venkateshwarlu, K. Ravinder Reddy, among others, are Dy. SPs in the CID wing.