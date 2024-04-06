GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

25 BRS MLAs ready to jump ship as they lost trust in KCR: Uttam Kumar Reddy

April 06, 2024 04:16 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Irrigation Minister and Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Irrigation Minister and Congress leader N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would lose badly in the ensuing Parliament elections and that BRS MLAs are ready to join the Congress.

About 25 MLAs may join soon and another nine MLAs in a couple of months, he claimed relating the development to the lost trust of the MLAs on their leader.

Operation Akarsh of Congress begins

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Reddy said that BRS’s strength reduced from 108 to 39 members in the Assembly as people have rejected them. With the Parliament elections likely togive them a death blow, BRS MLAs are looking at the Congress. The BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s arrogance is a major factor, he said.

Kadiyam Srihari, daughter Kavya desert BRS, join Congress

Later, Mr. Reddy said the Congress was not encouraging defections but the MLAs were unhappy with KCR and they have realised that his intentions were not sincere.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao countered BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to New Delhi several times stating that Mr. Reddy gets an appointment with the party president whenever he goes to discuss party issues. Unlike KCR who doesn’t give appointments to his party MLAs and also Ministers during his term, the Congress president and top leadership meets Congress leaders on regular basis, he said.

BRS faces biggest crisis of its existence ever

“Yes, Mr. Revanth Reddy has gone to New Delhi 12 times as KTR claimed and he will go another 30 times to discuss with the party leadership. What is your problem?” he asked KTR.

BRS MPs who joined Congress

Related Topics

Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.