Warangal’s MGM Hospital sets up exclusive 25-bed Isolation Ward to treat COVID-19 patients

A 25-bed Isolation Ward exclusively to treat COVID-19 affected patients has been set up at the MGM Hospital here.

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao went on a surprise visit and held a review meeting with the hospital authorities. He inspected the Isolation Ward, general wards and the entire premises. Expressing displeasure at the poor sanitation, he wanted the officials to remove the contractor and appoint a new agency for maintaining sanitation.

Warangal East MLA N Narender, Mayor G. Prakash, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Urban District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanmanthu, and others accompanied the minister.

During the review, the minister wanted the hospital staff to be available round-the-clock and create awareness among the patients arriving at the hospital in panic. He also advised the media to report responsibly allaying fears among the people about the deadly virus.

‘No need for panic’

“The State government is fully geared up to meet any exigency. The Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹ 100 crore for additional equipment and infrastructure. There is no need for any panic as of now,” Mr Dayakar Rao assured.

The minister appealed to the public to maintain personal hygiene, and keep their surroundings clean to prevent spread of diseases of any kind. He instructed the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner to oversee sanitation in the city. He also wanted the MLA Mr. Narender to oversee sanitation in the MGM Hospital premises.

Mr. Narender and Mayor Prakash said they are fully prepared and had been on high alert mode. They wanted people not to worry but cooperate with the government officials in ensuring clean and green surroundings.