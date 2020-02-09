24x7 water supply, cash prizes for SSC toppers on MCK agenda

Newly-elected Mayor of Karimnagar, Yadagiri Sunil Rao put his first signature on a file detailing plans of 24x7 drinking water supply in jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) within three months.

He has also signed another file wherein MCK would provide financial assistance of ₹10,000 each to the government school students who score 9.5 GPA in the forthcoming SSC exams.

Mr Sunil Rao assumed charge on Saturday amid chanting of vedic hymns in the presence of Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi and deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, among others.

He was greeted by Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar, ZP chairperson K. Vijaya, MLC Naradasu Laxman, former MLC T. Santosh Kumar, former legislator K. Satyanarayana Goud, municipal corporators and officials. Collector K. Shashanka also greeted the new Mayor by visiting the municipal office.

On this occasion, the BC Welfare Minister urged Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to secure funds from Union government and proposed a flyover at the Karimnagar Railway station to avoid traffic snarls on the way to Teegalaguttapalli which was merged with MCK recently.

Promising to provide daily water supply in the town within three months, he called upon residents to cooperate with MCK for the town development. He said the IT Tower would be inaugurated later this month.

Later, Mr. Kamalakar and Mr. Eshwar participated in the felicitation ceremony of all municipal corporators at the MCK office.