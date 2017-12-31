24x7 power: cooperate with government, ryots told

The State government has decided to ensure 24 hours power supply from Dec. 31 and farmers should cooperate with the government, said Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari.

After the meeting with the officials of TSNPDCL here, he said the average power consumption in the country stood at 1122 mw while it was 1505 mw in TS. The State govt. has spent ₹12000 crore for improving electricity facilities across the State besides meeting up the cost of subsidised power to the farming community.

There were 23 lakh electricity connections in the State with a demand of 6774mw electricity and currently 7981 mw was produced in excess. The rapid progress was made only after the formation of the separate Telangana State. Mr. Srihari instructed the officials to create awareness among the farmers to remove their auto-starters as it would only result in wastage of power and end up in fast decline of ground water.

The NPDCL chairman and managing director Annamaneni Gopal Rao explained that they had set up 33/11 kv capacity substations at 53 locations, laid 627.57 kilometres of 33kv lines, 171 transformers, extension of 50 transformers was done and 86 capacitor banks set up across the erstwhile Warangal district. The arrangements cost ₹259.81 crore to the company. The consumer demand of 9951 mw would increase to 11,000 mw after implementation of 24 hours power supply.

NPDCL operation director B. Narsinga Rao, PD B. Venkateshwarlu, superintendent engineers, and others were present.