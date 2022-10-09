₹ 2.49 crore unaccounted cash seized 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jubilee Hills police along with Task Force (West) late on Saturday, based on a tip-off intercepted a scooter and seized ₹ 2, 49,79,000 cash from two persons.

Thousands of ₹ 2,000 and ₹ 500 denomination notes seized were part of a hawala transaction, and they were being handled by the two transporters for collection based on remote instructions, the police said on Sunday.

The duo, Sudhir Kumar Ishwarlal Patel and Ashok Singh, who were seen with a large traveller’s bag near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan at around 11 p.m., were reportedly working for one Lalith, a hawala operator, of Begum Bazar. As per instructions, they had come to the spot to receive the cash bag from one Botchu Ramu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police stated that Ramu was also taken into custody and preliminary findings showed that he was following the instructions of one Pola Satyanarayana, who is presently in Delhi, and was told to receive the cash from another person at Rd. No. 75 and later hand it over to Patel and Singh.

“Ramu was asked to show a ₹ 10 currency note, bearing 49B 847015 serial number, to the unidentified person for validation and receiving the bag containing cash,” the police stated.

As the arrested persons did not give a satisfactory explanation or produce documentary evidence to account for the cash, the cash was seized and a case registered. The arrested three persons were served notices.

Two other persons allegedly connected to the transaction, Lalith and Pola Satyanarayana, are yet to be questioned. A probe was opened.