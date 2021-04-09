2,478 more test positive for COVID

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 20:40 IST

More than one lakh tests conducted in Telangana

As the surge in COVID cases continue in Telangana with 2,478 new cases reported during the 24-hour period till 8 pm on April 8, the cases of hospitalisation is also on the rise with about 700 virus-infected persons admitted to hospitals on Thursday alone.

The fresh positive cases have taken the number of cases to 3,21,182. Number of persons recovered from the infection has also gone up to 3,03,964 with another 363 declared recovered on Thursday. With five more succumbing to the virus, deaths due to COVID have increased to 1,746.

According to a bulletin issued by the Public Health Department on Friday, a record number of 1,01,986 samples were collected and tested for the infection. The number of daily tests has gone past one-lakh mark for the first time.

Sharp increase in the tests comes a day after High Court’s directions to the State government to ramp up COVID screening tests, particularly the RT-PCR tests. After participating in a video-conference addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the District Collectors and other district-level officers concerned to launch a special vaccination drive and also increase testing, particularly RT-PCR in all the districts.

The number of active COVID cases in the State stood at 15,472 as at 8 pm on Thursday including 9,674 staying in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 5,798 admitted in various private and government hospitals.

Hyderabad and its surroundings continue to add a lion’s share of the daily COVID cases being reported with 402 fresh cases reported from the GHMC area on Thursday followed by 208 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 162 from Rangareddy districts.

The spread of the infection is also increasing rapidly with Nizamabad (176), Nirmal (111), Jagityal (105), Kamareddy (98), Mahabubnagar (96), Nalgonda (88), Karimnagar (87), Mancherial (85), Warangal Urban (82) and Sangareddy (79) districts reporting high number of cases. Cases in single digit were reported only from Mulugu and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts on Thursday.