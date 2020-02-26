24/7 ICU services in two specialities at Khammam hospital soon

KHAMMAM

26 February 2020 00:29 IST

The District Headquarters Hospital here is gearing up to launch round-the-clock ICU services in two specialities next month. This will address the long-felt need for specialist services in cardiac care at the State-run facility in the old undivided district.

Two separate blocks at the hospital have been renovated to launch speciality care services in urology and cardiology, sources said. New equipment including suction apparatus, ECG machines, ventilators, 2D echo machines, cots, stretchers and other requisite furniture has already been procured for the two speciality blocks by utilising funds earlier sanctioned under National Health Mission.

Efforts are on to appoint a dedicated team of doctors, nurses and supporting staff for the purpose, sources added. The process of recruiting a cardiologist and other staff for the ICUs is about to begin soon, said Hospital Superintendent B. Venkateshwarlu.

