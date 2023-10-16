₹2.43 crore unaccounted cash seized in separate incidents 

October 16, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Commissioner’s Task Force (North) and Gandhi Nagar police, during a vehicle check exercise on Monday, arrested six persons and seized from their possession ₹2.09 crore unaccounted cash.

They were nabbed near NTPC, Kavadiguda, while moving suspiciously in a black SUV, the police said. Two persons were on a motorcycle escorting the SUV and four others were inside securing cash.

The arrested include Dinesh Kumar Patel, Sachin Kumar Vishnu Bai Patel, Jithender Patel, Shivraj Naveenbai, Meet Rakesh Patel, and Thakor Nagji Chaturji.

₹25.26 lakh in KPHB

In a second incident, the KPHB police on Monday seized ₹25.26 lakh from two men during a vehicle check. Officials said that the men failed to produce relevant documents to carry the cash.

The two were identified as Rama Kishan, 24, and Mangatharapu Sathish, 35, both private employees, who were caught during a vehicle check near Ramya Grounds in KPHB at around 4 p.m., said the police. “The cash was found in a bag in their car and when asked about the relevant documents accountable for the cash, they were not able to show any. The cash was then seized from them,” police said.

27.540 kg gold seized

Meanwhile, the Miyapur police also apprehended three persons for carrying gold and silver ornaments without proper bills. Officials seized 27.540 kilograms of gold and 15.650 kilograms of silver items from the trio.

₹9.81 lakh seized

In a separate incident, in SR Nagar police limits, the flying squad team of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency seized about ₹9.81 lakh cash from two persons at Balkampet.

The duo, M. Ram Kishore, is an employee of HP Gas company, and the other person was on a scooter. Police said they did not produce related proof, and the cash was seized.