2,421 new COVID cases in Telangana

Caseload appears less than in Jan fourth week

Telangana has recorded 2421 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total to 7,71,828. While 81,417 samples were tested, results of 2,441 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

Compared to the daily case load in January fourth week which was 4,000-4,500 or more, the current load is 2,000 less. If one goes by the data in the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, peak of the wave appears to have passed.

However, head of Critical Care at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, Kiran Madhala urged people to continue maintaining caution. “Usually, number of COVID deaths spike after cases hit a peak as people with vulnerable health too will get infected along with others, and will get hospitalized. It is wise to take precautions to protect people in old age, those with co-morbidities and or low immunity,” said Dr. Kiran.

The 2,421 infections includes 649 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 144 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 114 from Rangareddy, 106 from Hanmakonda, 100 from Nalgonda.

From March 2, 2020 to February 3 of this year, a total of 3.23 crore samples were put through COVID test and 7,71,828 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 33,104 were active cases, 7,34,628 have recovered, and 4,096 persons have died.