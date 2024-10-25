₹2.42 crore worth counterfeit Apple products seized from Jagdish market

Four men from Jagdish Market, Abids, were caught selling fake Apple accessories by affixing the brand’s logos on the products. The gang was nabbed following a raid by the Central Zone Task Force team and the Abids Police.

Officials seized ₹2.42 crore worth of the counterfeit products from Nimb Singh, 25, Hira Ram, 24, Govind Lal Chauhan, 45, and Mukesh Jain, 32. They were each running one mobile accessory shop in Jagdish Market, which is a popular hub for mobiles, spare parts and electronic items.

“On checking, we found that the mobile shop proprietors are indulging in illegally procuring, selling duplicate mobile accessories of Apple brand by printing and affixing the logos and images by violating Copyright Act. They sell it to the customers as genuine products and earn easy profits illegally,” said a police official.

The seized lot includes 579 AirPod Pro, 351 USB adaptors, 747 USB power cables, 62 batteries, 17 power banks, and 1,401 cases.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that the shop owners procured the fake items from Mumbai through marketing agents. On a tip off, we raided the place on the night of October 24 and nabbed the four men,” added the police.