GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹2.42 crore worth counterfeit Apple products seized from Jagdish market

Updated - October 25, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The accused with the fake Apple products in Hyderabad.

The accused with the fake Apple products in Hyderabad.

Four men from Jagdish Market, Abids, were caught selling fake Apple accessories by affixing the brand’s logos on the products. The gang was nabbed following a raid by the Central Zone Task Force team and the Abids Police.

Officials seized ₹2.42 crore worth of the counterfeit products from Nimb Singh, 25, Hira Ram, 24, Govind Lal Chauhan, 45, and Mukesh Jain, 32. They were each running one mobile accessory shop in Jagdish Market, which is a popular hub for mobiles, spare parts and electronic items.

“On checking, we found that the mobile shop proprietors are indulging in illegally procuring, selling duplicate mobile accessories of Apple brand by printing and affixing the logos and images by violating Copyright Act. They sell it to the customers as genuine products and earn easy profits illegally,” said a police official.

The seized lot includes 579 AirPod Pro, 351 USB adaptors, 747 USB power cables, 62 batteries, 17 power banks, and 1,401 cases.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that the shop owners procured the fake items from Mumbai through marketing agents. On a tip off, we raided the place on the night of October 24 and nabbed the four men,” added the police.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.