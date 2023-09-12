₹241 crore to bolster healthcare in Old City, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

September 12, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has sanctioned ₹240 crore for the upgradation and renovation of various government hospitals in Old City, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Owaisi said that a 100-bed hospital has been sanctioned at Kamatipura at an estimated cost of ₹42 crore. The existing urban primary health centre (PHC) at Bandlaguda too, would be turned into a 100-bed hospital, as would be the PHC at Dabeerpura, he said.

The Government Nizamia Tibbi College and Nizamia General Hospital have been sanctioned ₹87.5 crore. This includes ₹9.5 crore for renovation, repair and restoration of the heritage structure. Four new blocks too, will be constructed, he said.

Mr. Owaisi thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for sanctioning the funds for enhanced medical infrastructure in Old City.

“Foundation stones will soon be laid for construction to be taken up,” Mr. Owaisi said.