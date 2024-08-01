₹2,400 crore saved in over 7.6 lakh cyber crime complaints: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Wednesday, informed the Rajya Sabha that an amount of ₹2,400 crore has been saved in more than 7.6 lakh complaints under the ‘Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System’, launched by the ministry for immediate reporting of online financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters.

Toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’

A toll-free Helpline number ‘1930’ has been operationalized to provide assistance in lodging online cyber complaints and to date more than 5.8 lakh SIM cards and 1,08,000 IMEIs (International mobility equipment identity numbers) as reported by police authorities have been blocked by Centre.

Portal to report cyber crimes

The Ministry has also set up the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ as an attached office to deal with all types of cybercrime in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. A ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP)’ (https://cybercrime.gov.in) has been launched to enable the public to report incidents pertaining to all types of cyber crimes, with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children, he explained, in a written reply.

Cybercrime incidents reported on this portal, their conversion into FIRs (First information reports) and subsequent action taken are handled by the State/UT Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) concerned as per the provisions of the law.

The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and LEAs have taken various measures which, include reporting against business corporate agents by banks on NCRP, strengthening of KYC, introduction of biometric authentication for each transaction, integration of AePS fraud management of NPCI with NCRP and action on incidents on AePS frauds to curb AePS (Aadhar Enabled Payment System) frauds.

The Minister also stated that the NPCI has implemented various measures to enhance the security of AePS transactions like setting of cumulative AePS limits for cash withdrawal and Bhim Adhaar Pay to a maximum of ₹50,000 per month with an advisory to AePS member banks to disable AePS for specific categories of accounts and to provide multiple options to the customers to enable/disable AePS debit transactions.

Seven Joint Cyber Coordination Teams (JCCTs) have been constituted for Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, and Guwahati covering the whole country based upon cybercrime hotspots/ areas having multi-jurisdictional issues by onboarding States/UTs to enhance the coordination framework among the law enforcement agencies of the States/Uts, he added.