24 students from Telangana SC Study Circle qualify for Civil Services Mains exam

Published - July 04, 2024 11:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 24 students qualified for Civil Services Mains, four of which are for Indian Forest Services, from Telangana Scheduled Castes Study Circle, Hyderabad. Of these, 10 candidates were from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, six from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and eight belonged to Backward Classes (BC), four of which are women candidates. 

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) New Delhi declared the Civil Services Preliminary-2024 results on July 1.  A total of 152 students were provided free coaching for both prelims and mains examination by The Telangana Scheduled Castes Study Circle, the Director A. Narasimha Reddy informed in a press release.  

