24-storey super-specialty hospital building in Warangal to be ready by year-end

January 28, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - WARANGAL

Work on the 24-storey multi super-specialty hospital building of the prestigious ‘Warangal Health City’ project is progressing at a brisk pace and will be completed by 2023 end, said Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

Speaking after inspecting the construction work of the building here on Saturday, the minister said directions had been issued to the Roads and Buildings and the Medical and Health departments to ensure speedy completion of the work in strict adherence to the quality standards by Dasara festival later this year.

The 24-storey hospital building will have 16.5 lakh sq.ft. space and 2,000 beds with modern healthcare facilities.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao initiated the prestigious Warangal Health City project to provide corporate-level healthcare services to people of the north Telangana, he said, adding that Warangal will become a major healthcare hub in the country on completion of the state-of-the-art facility.

Government Chief Whip D. Vinay Bhaskar accompanied the Minister.