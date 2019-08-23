Telangana

24 sentenced for assaulting foresters

Foresters were reclaiming forest land for plantation in 2015

The Third Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has convicted 24 persons of Marrigudem, Abbugudem and its neighbouring village of Chandrugonda mandal to one year imprisonment for assaulting officials and staff of the Forest Department while the latter were carrying out plantation drive in Marrigudem forest beat of Ramavaram range in 2015.

The court held Sk. Umar, a local leader of the CPI (ML-ND), and 23 others guilty and convicted them to one year term in jail. The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 14,400 on them, sources said.

According to the prosecution, the a mob of encroachers armed with sticks and stones attacked the forest officials while the latter were carrying out advance operations in a 500 hectares of retrieved forest land for plantation in March, 2015. Around 10 forest officials were seriously injured in the attack.

Based on complaint lodged by the Ramavaram Forest Range Officer on the same day of the mob attack, the Chandrugonda police registered a case, arrested the accused and subsequently filed a charge-sheet.

