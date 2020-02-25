24 migrant bonded labourers rescued in Karimnagar

The rescued labourers at Gambhiraopet in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Monday.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

25 February 2020 00:14 IST

Modalities for providing compensation being worked out; brick kiln owner booked

The district authorities rescued 24 migrant bonded labourers from Odisha, including six child labourers and nine women, who were languishing in a brick kiln since the last two months in Gambhiraopet mandal.

Following credible information and a complaint, the authorities led by Revenue, Labour Department and police visited the brick kiln on Monday and rescued the bonded labourers.

Debarchan Jal, one of the migrant labourers from Patrapali village of Bolangir district, said around 28 migrant labourers from the district migrated to Gambhiraopet to work in a brick kiln owned by one Nigam on the promise of providing good wages, food, accommodation and good working conditions in the first week of January this year through a middleman, Ghunsagar Sagdia, from Tankapani village of Bolangir.

However, the labourers were forced to live in unhygienic conditions. Each labourer was paid only ₹300 per week to meet food expenses and there was no payment for children. They were forced to work for 14 to 16 hours a day and even beaten up and harassed for not working. Children who were below 14 years were also forced to work in the kilns, he said.

Unable to bear the mental agony and beatings, four migrant labourers escaped and went back to Odisha, Mr. Jal said. He also complained that the owner had not paid them any amount even after being rescued.

Meanwhile, official sources said that all the 24 labourers are being shifted in two vehicles to Ramagundam railway station to board a train bound to Odisha.

The officials, who rescued the migrant labourers, said that they are taking all measures to provide compensation to the labourers as per the Bonded Labour Act and other acts.

The police are registering a case against kiln owner Nigam under Bonded Labour Act, Child Labour Act, and SC/ST Act.

The officials said that they would take all measures to provide compensation to the rescued labourers as per norms and are working out all modalities by collecting applications from the labourers.