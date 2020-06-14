235 new cases, 3 deaths

HYDERABAD

14 June 2020 22:05 IST

Second highest cases reported in a day so far

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 4974 as 237 more swab sample tested from Saturday evening to Sunday evening tested positive for coronavirus. This is the second highest number of cases recorded in a day till date. The highest of 253 were recorded on Saturday.

Three more people died taking the toll to 185. This is the lowest number of deaths in a day this month.

Of the 237 cases, 195 are from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is 82% of new cases. Out of the remaining 42 cases, 10 are from Medchal, eight from Rangareddy, five from Sangareddy, three from Mancherial, two each from Warangal Urban, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar, one each from Medak, Sircilla, Adilabad, Siddipet, Yadadri, and Warangal Rural.

A total of 4974 cases were detected till date. Of them, 2412 are active cases, 2377 were discharged and 185 people have died.

More COVID-19 cases might be detected in the State as 50,000 coronavirus tests are to be conducted in 30 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, and Sangareddy districts, in the next 10 days.