23 officers graduate from MCEME

Engineering degrees to 23 officers of the Degree Engineering (DE-98) including one officer from the Maldivian Army and 42 Officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-28) were conferred by Indian School of Business Dean Rajendra K Srivastava at the Convocation Ceremony at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Friday.

“Armed forces and technology have been strategic partners in developing and enhancing defence capability of the nation. It is an accepted fact that, the armed forces need to operate at a higher technological level than the rest of the country to have an advantage over the adversary,” said Prof. Srivastava.

A host of senior dignitaries from military and civil administration and an august gathering of more than 300 service personnel and their families attended the convocation. In his inaugural address, MCEME Commandant Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh said, “our institution has not only excelled in the field of technology and training but has also left its indelible mark in the field of sports and adventure activities”.