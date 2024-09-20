GIFT a SubscriptionGift
23 faculty members of IIT-H in list of Stanford top 2% world scientists

Published - September 20, 2024 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-three faculty members of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) featured in the top 2% scientists in the world, as per a list released by Stanford University and publishing company Elsevier. The list is divided into two categories based on career-long research and research in 2023. The list identifies the world’s leading researchers and represents approximately 2% of all scientists worldwide. It encompasses standardised data on citations, h-index, and a wide range of bibliometric indicators.

