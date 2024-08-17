ADVERTISEMENT

227 quintal PDS rice worth ₹7.04 lakh seized

Published - August 17, 2024 12:39 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Enforcement department on Friday seized 227 quintal of PDS rice worth ₹7.04 lakh from a rice mill in Pottapally-K village in Nirmal district.

The Karimnagar unit of the department searched Padmavathi Modern Rice Mill and seized 450 bags of rice stored in the mill and a lorry parked in the vicinity.

A case has been registered against Chilamanthula Harikrishna and K. Mahesh, the owners of the mill, and further investigation is on. The seized rice and vehicle were handed over to the Telangana Civil Supplies department.

