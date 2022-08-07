Telangana

2.25 lakh candidates take SI prelim exam

With wife writing the exam for recruitment of sub-inspectors, a husband waits patiently outside the exam centre with luggage and son, at Government Degree College, Chintalbasti in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G
Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 07, 2022 21:58 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 21:58 IST

As many as 2.25 lakh candidates took the preliminary written test for the sub-inspector of police and its equivalent recruitment in some other departments.

According to the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) which conducted the test, over 2.47 lakh candidates had applied but the attendance percentage stood at 91.32%. They took the exam in 503 centres across the State.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The highest attendance was recorded at the Nalgonda - I centre. The five centres in Hyderabad saw an attendance between 87.50% and 92.31%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TSLPRB said that the test went off smoothly as planned and that all norms and regulations were adhered to. Attendance was taken by means of biometrics, which included taking digital fingerprints, and taking their photographs digitally.

The preliminary key for the test will be uploaded on the TSLPRB’s official website: www.tslprb.in within a few days, the TSLPRB stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Telangana
Read more...