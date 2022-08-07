2.25 lakh candidates take SI prelim exam
Highest attendance recorded at Nalgonda
As many as 2.25 lakh candidates took the preliminary written test for the sub-inspector of police and its equivalent recruitment in some other departments.
According to the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) which conducted the test, over 2.47 lakh candidates had applied but the attendance percentage stood at 91.32%. They took the exam in 503 centres across the State.
The highest attendance was recorded at the Nalgonda - I centre. The five centres in Hyderabad saw an attendance between 87.50% and 92.31%.
The TSLPRB said that the test went off smoothly as planned and that all norms and regulations were adhered to. Attendance was taken by means of biometrics, which included taking digital fingerprints, and taking their photographs digitally.
The preliminary key for the test will be uploaded on the TSLPRB’s official website: www.tslprb.in within a few days, the TSLPRB stated.
