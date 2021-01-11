224 more COVID cases recorded in Telangana

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 23:21 IST

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana has crossed 2.9 lakh on Sunday. With 224 new COVID-19 cases recorded, the total now stands at 2,90,008. While 24,785 people were examined, results of 450 were awaited. One patient has died.

The new cases include 56 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 26 from Rangareddy, and 13 each from Medchal Malkajgiri and Karimnagar. No case was reported from five districts — Narayanpet, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mahabubabad.

Between March 2 last year and January 10, a total of 72,78,021 samples have been put to test. Of the total cases, 4,518 are active while 2,83,924 have recovered and 1,566 have died.

