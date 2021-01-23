221 more test positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD

23 January 2021 23:52 IST

Telangana recorded 221 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 2,93,056. While 30,005 people were tested, results of 499 are awaited. With two fresh deaths, the toll is 1,588.

The new cases include 36 from GHMC region, 17 from Karimnagar, 16 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 14 from Rangareddy.

No case was reported from Narayanpet or Rajanna-Sircilla.

Advertising

Advertising

Since March 2 last year, 76,32,980 people have been tested. Of the total positive cases, 3,569 are active while 2,87,899 have recovered.