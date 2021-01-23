Telangana

221 more test positive for coronavirus

Telangana recorded 221 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 2,93,056. While 30,005 people were tested, results of 499 are awaited. With two fresh deaths, the toll is 1,588.

The new cases include 36 from GHMC region, 17 from Karimnagar, 16 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 14 from Rangareddy.

No case was reported from Narayanpet or Rajanna-Sircilla.

Since March 2 last year, 76,32,980 people have been tested. Of the total positive cases, 3,569 are active while 2,87,899 have recovered.

