2,200 kg ganja seized during vehicle checking drive

Contraband worth over ₹ 3.31 crore was being transported from Kothagudem to Hyderabad

In one of the single biggest seizures of ganja in the district in recent times, the Chunchupalli police on Tuesday seized 22 quintals (2,200 kg) of ganja from a van during a vehicle checking drive at Brundavanam village in Chunchupalli mandal on Tuesday.

The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be worth over ₹ 3.31 crore, police said. A police team found the huge quantity of ganja packed in polythene bags, concealed under empty vegetable trays in the van, upon searching the vehicle during a surprise check at Brundavanam village near Kothagudem.

The police arrested the van driver identified as Shaik Mahaboob, of Toli Chowki, Hyderabad, and seized the contraband as well as the van. Police said the ganja was being transported from Chintoor, the Agency mandal in Andhra Pradesh, to Hyderabad.

The Chunchupalli police registered a case against the van driver under Sections 8 (C), r/w 20 (b) of NDPS Act, 1985, and launched a detailed investigation to identify and nab the masterminds behind the inter-State ganja smuggling.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt appreciated the swift action of Chunchupalli police in foiling the ganja smuggling bid.